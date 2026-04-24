KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) is entering a new phase of escalation as vessels from Barcelona and across Italy converge at Marina di Siracusa on Thursday, forming an expanded and unified fleet ahead of its continued journey towards Gaza.

In a statement today, GSF said that with 25 additional boats joining in Italy, the flotilla now exceeds the size of last year’s entire mission, signalling growing international participation and intensifying civilian pressure to challenge Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza.

“With two additional ports still ahead, the mission continues to build in scale, coordination and global visibility.

“The convergence in Siracusa is both a logistical milestone and a political statement — the flotilla is not static, it is growing, adapting and advancing,” it said.

GSF said the addition of new vessels from Italy transforms the mission into a more formidable civilian presence at sea, reflecting mounting international refusal to accept the blockade, starvation and collective punishment as normal.

The group said each new port strengthens the flotilla not only numerically but also politically, expanding its reach, deepening alliances and amplifying the global call for accountability. — Bernama