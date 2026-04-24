JOHOR BAHRU, April 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the country’s younger generation to be knowledgeable about geopolitics and to understand the current global realities.

He explained that this is in preparation for the increasingly challenging economic uncertainty and global crisis.

“The current situation requires the people, especially the younger generation, to be more perceptive and knowledgeable.

“This is to also avoid being easily influenced by inaccurate information spread on social media,” he said at a dialogue session held at the Temenggong Ibrahim Teachers Education Campus here today.

Anwar said that the younger generation need to understand current facts and reality, and not just rely on information without scrutiny.

He said it was good to have such knowledge where they can understand the current issues, including geopolitics, as they directly affect the country.

“Making quick conclusions and judging others based on brief information is unhealthy and can damage the harmony of our society.

“This is not a sign of maturity or knowledge, we want a generation that thinks, examines and has different views,” he said.

On a separate topic, Anwar called for more stringent regulations for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or charities that conduct public donation collection to prevent irregularities and misuse.

He said the proposal was timely as there are currently more cases of organisations involved in irregularities and misuse of donation funds.

The prime minister said this included organisations or individuals that misuse Islam for their own personal benefit.