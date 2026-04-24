JOHOR BAHRU, April 24 — The Malaysia Education Blueprint (RPM) 2026-2035 is designed to ensure the national education system remains in step with evolving demands, particularly developments in artificial intelligence (AI), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the initiative aims to ensure the Ministry of Education (MOE) has room to improve the education system with a forward-looking approach.

The former education minister said the new approach is necessary, but should not disregard the previous system.

“The situation then and now is very different. When I was Education Minister, computer education was still being discussed and had not yet been widely introduced.

“Today, we are talking about digital technology, AI and data centres — terms that were not even part of the vocabulary back then. That is why we must quickly adapt to these changes; this is the direction of current education strategy,” he said at a meet-and-greet session with staff of the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) and Form Six centre at the Temenggong Ibrahim campus here today.

Also present was Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Anwar said all parties must quickly master knowledge and urged lecturers to also provide input on the implementation of the RPM.

“Leaders, lecturers and students must also accept that what we have achieved so far is not enough...I believe there is still room for improvement,” he said. — Bernama