JOHOR BAHRU, April 24 — The government is considering extending monthly allowances to Form Six students, similar to those currently provided to students in the Matriculation Programme, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said the proposal is in line with the restructuring of pre-university education, following the transfer of Form Six administration from the Ministry of Education sia to the Ministry of Higher Education.

“I agree that allowances for Form Six and matriculation students should be equalised. The policy decision has been made, and we are now working out the implementation mechanism,” he said during a friendly session with the community at the Teacher Education Institute (IPG) and the Form Six Centre at the IPG Temenggong Ibrahim Campus today.

Anwar was responding to a question from a Form Six student on why Form Six students do not currently receive allowances like matriculation students, despite both being at the pre-university level.

At present, matriculation students receive the Matriculation Student Living Allowance (BSHP) of RM250 per month.

He said students pursuing pre-university studies, whether in Form Six or matriculation, should enjoy equitable access to facilities and financial support, including scholarships.

Anwar added that the government’s broader reform of the pre-university system aims to strengthen the status of both pathways.

He had previously announced that the Ministry of Higher Education would fully oversee the pre-university education system, encompassing both Form Six and matriculation, beginning this year.

The move will formally recognise students in both programmes as part of the higher education ecosystem. — Bernama