KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Malaysia’s balanced diplomatic stand on the West Asian conflict has been well received by most countries, including Iran and the United States, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said Malaysia’s stance, which is based on the principles of international law and peace, is also respected by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries.

“Malaysia’s stance states that what Israel and the US are doing is indeed contrary to the resolutions of the United Nations and at the same time violates international law and ethics.

“Although at the initial stage the GCC countries were quite worried about the stance, they are now clear that Malaysia’s stance is good,” he said when delivering the keynote address at the 10th Better Nation Forum: The Impact of the US-Iran Conflict on Malaysia, at Menara Dato’ Onn Auditorium here last night.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia had also taken the approach of strengthening diplomatic relations with the Gulf countries, the United States and Iran despite facing challenging geopolitical developments.

“However, Malaysia’s relations with the Gulf countries are cordial, as I mentioned, and at the same time we also maintain relations with the US in terms of diplomatic and economic relations, while we continue to maintain our good relations with Iran.

“What is the result of our good relations with Iran? There are seven oil tankers that were unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz but, thank God, they have been released, although not all of them, but at least the oil supply has been sent to our country and, God willing, in the near future, if the blockade can be lifted, all seven ships will be released,” he said.

He said Malaysia’s impartial but principled approach was the right step to ensure that the country’s interests continue to be preserved, in addition to strengthening Malaysia’s position among the countries involved and friendly countries.

“So the step was the right step because, relatively speaking, even though Malaysia is a small country, the stance and international relations are indeed a bold move, which is impartial, but we can strengthen our position among the countries involved and with friendly countries,” he said. — Bernama