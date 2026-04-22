KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Communications Ministry will propose to the Cabinet additional assistance for event organisers following the extension of the Visit Malaysia (VM) 2026 campaign to 2027, said its Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the assistance is expected to be channelled through the Concert and Events in Malaysia Incentive (CEMI), which was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of Budget 2026 last year.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesperson, said the ministry has also requested MyCreative Ventures to engage with all borrowers, particularly among artistes and event organisers, to restructure their loans following the extension of VM 2026.

“MyCreative Ventures has provided loans to artistes, event organisers and various parties, and similar to commercial banks, I have asked them to discuss repayment restructuring for any arrears or existing loans, particularly involving artistes,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating a dinner of the Arts, Live Festival and Events Association (ALIFE) Malaysia here last night.

The ALIFE Malaysia Dinner, which brought together industry leaders, government officials and stakeholders, was also attended by Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai and Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Elaborating further, Fahmi said the move is crucial to ensure the sustainability of the creative industry and to provide space for artistes and event organisers to remain active throughout the tourism campaign period.

Earlier, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the VM 2026 campaign has been extended to 2027 to allow the international tourism market to recover, targeting 47 million foreign visitors and RM329 billion in tourism receipts.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said he would extend an official invitation, in his capacity as secretariat of the Orange Economy Council (creative industry), to ALIFE Malaysia to represent industry players in the council, which will be formally established soon.

He said the Orange Economy Council, to be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, will be formed soon in view of the creative industry’s strong potential to contribute to national economic growth amid the current global supply crisis.

“ALIFE Malaysia represents various associations and companies managing live events, and it has also amended its constitution to allow part-time workers to join as members,” he said.

In a separate development, Fahmi said ALIFE Malaysia will soon launch the “Buy Tickets Safely” (BTS) initiative, a microsite aimed at ensuring safe concert ticket sales for buyers.

ALIFE is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to strengthening and safeguarding the live entertainment and events ecosystem in Malaysia. — Bernama