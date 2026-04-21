KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) yesterday handed over the letter of acceptance (LoA) to Global Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC) to promote the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2027 (LIMA 2027).

It said in a statement that the LOA was handed over by Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali to GEC chief executive officer Abd Hafiz A Bakar.

The handover was witnessed by the Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin after the launch of Mindef’s Pavilion at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) Exhibition and the National Security Asia (Natsec) Exhibition 2026 here yesterday.

Mindef said that it will jointly organise the 18th edition of LIMA 2027 with GEC under the theme “Sustainable Vision Across Sea, Sky & Space.”

“Similar to previous editions, the aerospace segment will be held at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) while the maritime segment will take place at Resorts World Langkawi (RWL) from April 20 to 24, 2027,” said the statement.

The statement also said that the “Road to LIMA 2027” initiative marks a strategic achievement in building momentum towards LIMA 2027, which is renowned and one of the most influential maritime and aerospace exhibitions globally.

In addition, it will also serve as a platform for interaction among international delegates, industry players, and the defence community attending the DSA & Natsec Asia 2026 Exhibition, while leveraging the presence of guests and delegates to stimulate early engagement, collaboration and participation, as well as updating the latest information related to the upcoming LIMA 2027.

DSA and Natsec Asia 2026, which opened yesterday, are expected to continue to attract global defence industry players and international delegations throughout their four-day event. — Bernama