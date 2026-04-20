KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — A total of 320 legal violations have been recorded under the integrated anti-leakage operation, dubbed Ops Tiris 4.0, since March 16, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the cases were uncovered through 18,261 inspections conducted nationwide.

"Of the total, 138 cases involved seizures of controlled diesel, followed by petrol (77), liquefied petroleum gas (41), cooking oil (35), sugar (22) and wheat flour (seven). A total of 85 individuals have been detained to assist investigations.

"This sends a clear message that the government will act firmly against those seeking to profit illegally from public subsidies,” he told reporters after chairing a meeting to establish the Ops Tiris 4.0 special task force at the state level in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Also present were Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and his deputy Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, as well as Sabah Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Caesar Mandela Malakun. — Bernama