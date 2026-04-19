KUCHING, April 19 — Datuk Abdullah Saidol has dismissed a social media claim alleging Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is considering contesting in Sabah in the next general election as fake news and a fabricated tale.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department said the post circulating on platforms such as TikTok and Facebook had been created by certain parties with malicious intent.

“There is no evidence that GPS chairman and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had ever directly or indirectly made such a statement.

“That social media posting is clearly a form of shallow political slander aimed at creating suspicion and unease between the people of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

The post claimed GPS was considering the possibility of expanding its wings to Sabah to contest in parliamentary constituencies there, in a bid to further strengthen the voice of the Borneo bloc.

Abdullah said the Sarawak government under Abang Johari’s leadership has never intended nor taken any action to interfere in the political or administrative affairs of other states in Malaysia.

He stressed the current administration is fully focused on developing Sarawak, particularly in infrastructure, economic growth, and public welfare, guided by clear policies and pragmatic implementation agendas.

“Amid global economic uncertainties caused by conflicts in the Middle East, the Premier has recently announced additional financial assistance for Sarawakians affected by the rising cost of living,” he said.

Abdullah explained that the ‘Sarawak First’ slogan goes beyond safeguarding the state’s rights and interests.

He said ‘Sarawak first’ also reflected the state leadership’s commitment to advancing Sarawak through a modern economic ecosystem, improved infrastructure and enhanced public welfare.

He added that the Sarawak government remains open to constructive cooperation with any state in the interest of national development and the well-being of the people.

“Negative sentiments or divisive political rhetoric will not bring any benefit and may instead weaken and disrupt the implementation of development agendas at both the state and national levels,” he said. — The Borneo Post