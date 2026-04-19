KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) is studying a proposal to set up a special tribunal to handle compensation claims for families of crime victims.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said the idea requires detailed scrutiny to ensure it can be implemented effectively.

If established, he said, the tribunal should operate within the existing legal framework.

“AGC is examining the proposal to establish such a tribunal. If it is set up, it should be implemented within the existing legal framework.

“It also requires detailed study to ensure its effectiveness in terms of implementation,” he told Berita Harian yesterday.

The proposal, previously reported by the national daily, was put forward by criminology experts who argue that a dedicated body could provide more consistent outcomes than relying solely on criminal courts.

Dusuki’s comments come amid growing calls from legal and policy circles for a more structured mechanism to ensure compensation for victims’ families, particularly in cases involving fatalities.

Haezreena Begum Abdul Hamid, a senior lecturer at the University of Malaya’s Faculty of Law, said the proposed model could involve several implementation approaches, including a mixed panel.

Constitutional experts have broadly welcomed the idea, though some caution that compensation claims would likely need to be handled separately from criminal prosecutions.

Separately, Malaysian Muslim Lawyers Association secretary-general Danial Farhan said setting up a tribunal would take time, requiring legal amendments, administrative structures, appointments and new procedures.

He suggested mediation as a faster, more practical alternative.

“Through mediation, victims’ families can negotiate directly on the amount of compensation, method of payment, payment period and other settlement terms without filing a civil action in court.

“They also do not need to wait for the establishment or operation of a special tribunal.

“I support the tribunal in principle as it reflects concern for the plight of victims’ families.

“However, if the main objective is to ensure compensation is obtained quickly without burdening families with additional proceedings, then mediation is a more immediate, economical and effective option.

“What matters is how quickly, fairly and without prolonged bureaucracy victims’ families can actually receive compensation,” he said.

Dusuki has previously said the AGC will require deputy public prosecutors to consider and file compensation applications for victims’ families, including in cases involving deaths caused by drunk or intoxicated drivers.