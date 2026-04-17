KOTA KINABALU, April 17 — The Coroner’s Court here has heard that WhatsApp chats and voice notes were extracted from a mobile phone tagged WF11, one of the exhibits in the case involving Zara Qairina Mahathir’s death.

WF11 was among 15 mobile phones analysed by the Computer Crimes Investigation Unit.

When questioned by conducting officer Sofia S Sawayan, Computer Crimes Investigation Unit analyst ASP Mohd Zaidi Abu Hassan testified that WF11 is an exhibit consisting of a mobile phone and a SIM card.

When the 70th witness was referred to several printouts, he testified that they were from his analysis report of WF11.

“At pages 77, 79, 122, 124-125, 164, and 308 were WhatsApp chats and two voice notes of two teachers.

“At pages 123 was a chat description, while at pages 165 and 942 were text messages sent by the WF11 owner,” explained the witness.

Mohd Zaidi said he identified all the mobile phones including the phones’ SIM cards for the purpose of marking these items as court exhibits.

To a question, the witness explained that the mobile phones were returned by his personnel to the investigating officer of the inquest in the same condition as when he received them.

The inquest resumes on May 18.

Zara, 13, was found under her dormitory building on July 16, 2025 and died the next day in hospital.

Her remains were exhumed on August 9, 2025 and a postmortem was performed on August 10 at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

On August 20, 2025, five minors, who were give the pseudonyms Student A, B, C, D, and E, were charged with using insulting words against Zara. — The Borneo Post