CHUKAI, April 17 — The Terengganu state government has directed its Department of Environment (DOE) to take strict action against the ship identified as the source of the oil spill pollution at Pantai Teluk Kalong here since last Monday.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said that the action needs to be taken because the offence is serious as it tarnishes the famous resort beach in this district.

“The authorities are urged to take maximum action against the ship in question without any compromise if it is found to be causing pollution on the beach.

“In my opinion, if a fine is necessary, take action and impose the fine. If necessary, we will seize the involved ship,” he said when met by reporters after inspecting the oil spill pollution at Pantai Teluk Kalong here today.

He said that at this time, the DOE has identified one of the 20 ships docked at the Kemaman Supply Base (KSB) here, adding that the ship is believed to be the source of the oil residue pollution extending three kilometers along the beach.

He also said that the DOE team also took the oil patches that polluted the beach and brought them to the laboratory for sampling to complete the investigation.

“The oil spill is believed to have occurred during maintenance work on the ship,” he said.

In addition, Razali said the Kemaman Municipal Council (MPK) has also begun cleaning up the oil residues on the beach since yesterday.

He added that the cleaning work will be carried out periodically until the oil residues are completely removed.

On Wednesday, Bernama reported that Terengganu DOE director Hamzah Mohamad had said that his department received a report about the pollution at the beach on Monday.

Hamzah had also said that the Kemaman DOE branch had gone to the scene to conduct an investigation and found hundreds of dead fish, squid and crabs. — Bernama