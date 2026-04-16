SHAH ALAM, April 16 — The Selangor government today announced a RM134 million “endurance” package to help low-income and small-scale businesses face potential inflationary pressure, as the country faces a global energy crunch wrought by a dragging on war in the Middle East.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruin Sharo said the package would be the first phase of additional funds for aid to be disbursed through existing programmes, prioritising access to food, the absorption of living cost pressure and the management of inflation.

“In Selangor we can no longer take the wait-and-see approach, instead we must make preparations to face a prolonged crisis situation,” he said at a press conference here.

“The rapid change that is happening in the world forces us in Selangor to adjust our lifestyle so we can adapt to the new circumstances,” he added.

For food security, the package will add RM5 million to the Jelajah Ehsan Rahmah (JER) programme, which will be held once a month in every state constituency across Selangor.

This will be on top of the existing RM5 million allocation for this year’s JER programme, bringing the total funding to RM10 million. Amirudin said this is expected to ease the cost of living for low-income citizens and benefit up to 168,000 households.

To increase food supply stocks, the state will allocate RM50 million for the Selangor Food Warehouse (GMS) — consisting of RM25 million from state funds and RM25 million from PKPS reserves.

“This measure ensures that in the event of any food import shortages, Selangor can activate the GMS (which stocks items like rice and protein) to prevent the prices of raw materials from skyrocketing,” the MB said.

Inflation control, more PT use

The package will also disburse RM30 million in vouchers as a measure to combat potential inflation. Amirudin said the Baucar Kita Selangor (Kita Selangor Voucher) worth RM100 per month will last for six months, benefiting 50,000 Selangor citizens.

Meanwhile, RM30 per month will be given to 50,000 Selangor citizens for a period of six months as part of efforts to reduce the cost of commuting via DRT vans, buses, or trains.

The programme is estimated to cost RM5.4 million, an increase from the original allocation of RM5 million, bringing the total overall public transport allocation to RM10.4 million.

For parents, the state announced free school breakfast assistance to students in all 873 schools in Selangor to ease parents’ expenses during this period, with one school in each of the 12 local authorities’ jurisdictions to be channelled this assistance starting in August.

Support for food suppliers

Farmers, fishermen, smallholders, and livestock breeders who may be impacted by high fuel prices, especially for diesel, will receive RM25 million in aid to cover fuel costs or agricultural inputs.

“For instance, 18,000 paddy farmers will be provided with RM500 for every hectare of land cultivated for one planting season, while 2,000 fishermen will receive assistance of RM300 per month for a period of six months to ensure that rising diesel costs do not impact them too severely,” Amirudin announced.

Each will also receive RM450 monthly for six months as part of broader efforts to ensure agricultural inputs remain affordable and curb price hikes, the MB added. The programme, to cost RM25 million, will be allocated starting in June.

For entrepreneurs in the micro and small industries, particularly in retail, a total of RM6 million will be channelled to cover operating and inventory costs for cooperatives in the retail and logistics sectors.