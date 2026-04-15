SEREMBAN, April 15 — The Negeri Sembilan Education Department (JPNS) has stressed that schools are not allowed to withhold students’ certificates or official documents due to failure to contribute to the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

In a statement today, JPNS said PTA contributions are voluntary and must not be made a condition in any matters involving students.

“JPNS has taken note of content circulating on the TikTok platform regarding allegations of a student’s certificate being withheld.

“The department views this matter seriously and has taken immediate action by initiating an investigation to obtain accurate and comprehensive information. The public is advised not to speculate and to allow space for the investigation to be carried out,” the statement said.

JPNS added that it will continue to strengthen monitoring efforts and remind all school administrators to comply with guidelines and regulations to ensure that students’ interests remain a priority, in line with the aspiration of an education system that is fair, inclusive and focused on well-being.

Earlier, a TikTok user shared a post alleging that an outstanding Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) student at a school in the state only received an empty envelope without the official certificate, while the award money was temporarily withheld due to outstanding PTA fees. — Bernama