KUCHING, April 15 — Sarawak’s early push into alternative energy has placed the state on the right track, especially as global diesel prices continue to surge amid geopolitical tensions, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The premier said ongoing volatility in global energy markets, particularly due to conflicts in West Asia, has exposed the fragility of traditional fuel supply chains and reinforced the urgency of transitioning to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

“Any disruption, whether through conflict, shipping constraints, or geopolitical instability, has immediate consequences on global energy prices,” he said at Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad’s (BPHB) 30th anniversary dinner here on Tuesday.

He pointed out rising energy prices have far-reaching effects beyond fuel costs, impacting transportation, manufacturing, food prices, and ultimately the cost of living.

Against this backdrop, he said Sarawak’s move into hydrogen energy is now proving to be timely and strategic.

“Before, they said that hydrogen was expensive, but today, it is competitive. And more so, with the development of new advanced technology in the process of producing hydrogen, hydrogen may become cheaper, a cheap fuel for economic expansion,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak is no longer merely exploring alternative energy but is already positioning itself as a player in renewable and green energy.

“They are the realities of today. Before, we were talking about alternative energy, but today it is a reality and we have no option but to be the players in renewable energy. Hydrogen, ammonia, and renewable energy sources are the concept of the future,” he said.

He also emphasised Sarawak’s broader strategy to strengthen energy security through diversification, including hydropower, biomass, and other renewable sources.

“These efforts are not only about sustainability. They are about energy security from multiple sources of energy,” he said.

Abang Johari stressed the state government is also ensuring that its energy policies translate into tangible benefits for Sarawakians, including measures to mitigate rising costs and improve quality of life.

He reaffirmed that Sarawak’s proactive and forward-looking approach would enable it to remain resilient in the face of global energy uncertainties. — The Borneo Post