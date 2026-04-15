KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has yet to receive any notification letter on the resignation of Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as Opposition Leader.

Johari confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama today.

“Not yet (received the letter),” he said briefly.

Last Sunday, Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar confirmed that Hamzah is no longer holding the post of Opposition Leader.

Ahmad Samsuri said that following the resignation, he had instructed PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan to send an official letter to inform the Dewan Rakyat Speaker of the vacancy. — Bernama