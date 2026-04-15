JOHOR BAHRU, April 15 — Three districts, namely Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi and Pontian, are scheduled to experience a planned water supply disruption for 23 hours on April 21 and 22.

Johor water operator, Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd, announced that the disruption is scheduled to begin at 9am Tuesday to 8am Wednesday for maintenance work at Sungai Johor Water Treatment Plant.

“Water storage tanks in each premises can last up to 24 hours under normal use and if there is no storage tank, users are advised to prepare sufficient water storage containers,” the company said in a post on its Facebook page.

The full list of locations involved in the disruption in Tiram, Skudai, Bukit Indah, Iskandar Puteri, Kota Tinggi and Pontian can be checked on the official Ranhill SAJ Facebook page — Setitis Yang Bermakna.

Consumers are also advised to obtain information regarding water supply disruptions through Ranhill SAJ’s official complaint channel at 1800887474, or email [email protected] or SMS: ATRanhillSAJ Complaint to number 63001. — Bernama