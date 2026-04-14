KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today ordered immediate government action to smoothen the learning process after a fire destroyed three buildings at Sekolah Menengah Ugama (A) Darul Ulum Muhammadiah in Bachok, Kelantan.

He named the Ministry of Education, the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the Prime Minister’s Department, and other relevant agencies.

“This incident is a major test for the SMU(A) Darul Ulum Muhammadiah community. I have instructed the Ministry of Education, the ICU of the Prime Minister’s Department, and other relevant agencies to expedite comprehensive action,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar said the government’s priority is to ensure student safety and minimise disruption to learning.

“Our priority now is to ensure the safety of students and the smooth continuation of learning that has been disrupted by the incident,” he said.

He added that his Madani government will expedite assistance and work with all parties to accelerate recovery efforts and restore normal school operations.

Anwar also stressed that student safety, comfort and welfare remain a key priority for the government.

Three blocks at the Bachok religious school were 98 per cent damaged by a fire yesterday.

No casualties were reported.

The school later announced a move to online classes until Thursday amid repairs.