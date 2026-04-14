JOHOR BAHRU, April 14 — A newly born girl was found alive in a car park area of a surau in Taman Universiti, Skudai, here last Saturday.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Radin Ramlan Radin Taha said police received a report at about 7.33 pm from a witness who heard a baby crying from the location.

“Further inspection found the baby girl wrapped in a towel and still with her umbilical cord,” he said in a statement today.

He said the baby was immediately taken to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for further examination and treatment and that she is currently in stable condition.

Members of the public with information on the case are urged to assist investigations by contacting investigating officer Insp Nursyazwani Kamaruddin at 017-7849034 or the Johor Bahru Utara District Police Headquarters hotline at 07-5561222, or any nearby police station.

Earlier, a video posted on the Threads application by user ‘shahirramohdtalha’ went viral, claiming that his brother-in-law had found a baby wrapped only in a green towel placed in a car park area in front of a surau, drawing various reactions from netizens. — Bernama