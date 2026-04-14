KUALA TERENGGANU, April 14 — A three-year-old boy died, believed to have been abused by his foster family, according to police.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Mohd Noor said police received a report at 3.46pm from a medical officer at Bukit Payong Health Clinic, who had informed authorities that a child patient was brought in unconscious with multiple injuries to his limbs.

The victim, who had been living with his foster family in Kampung Banggol Katong, Kuala Terengganu, was confirmed dead after medical checks found no breathing, oxygen reading, pupil response or heartbeat.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be complications from acute limb ischemia, where a fractured thigh bone reportedly pressed against muscles and major blood vessels, leading to severe complications if not treated promptly, he said in a statement today.

He said a physical examination also revealed bruises and cuts on the child’s chest and thighs, while fluid-filled blisters on the right leg suggested a possible bacterial infection.

Following the discovery, police arrested three suspects, two men and a woman, believed to be the child’s foster family, to assist in investigations.

Investigations also found that the child had been staying with the foster family for the past three months.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 50, have been remanded for six days until April 19 under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

If convicted, they face a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both.

Urine screening showed one suspect, the foster father, tested positive for methamphetamine and had 11 criminal records. — Bernama