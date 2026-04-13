KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Rosmah Mansor told the High Court today reportedly she did not use any of the 44 jewellery items at the centre of a suit filed by Lebanese firm Global Royalty Trading SAL.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Rosmah said she was busy campaigning for her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, during the run-up to the 2018 general election when the items were sent to her.

“I had no intention of using the jewellery. I only kept them so as not to offend Samer, who was introduced to me by one of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s wives,” she was quoted as saying.

She was reportedly referring to the founder of jewellery company Global Royalty Trading SAL, Samer Hassib Halimeh.

Rosmah also reportedly testified that after Barisan Nasional’s defeat, the family had to vacate Seri Perdana, with their belongings moved out soon after.

According to her, the jewellery was later placed at Pavilion Residences for temporary storage before police raided the unit and seized the items.

Rosmah reportedly told the court that when she later checked on the jewellery, several pieces were missing.

Global Royalty is seeking the return of 43 items, or US$14.6 million (RM58.03 million) as their claimed value, after one item was returned by police in 2022.

She has reportedly named the police as a third party in the proceedings and is seeking indemnity or contribution for any liability arising from the claim, with the hearing before Justice Quay Chew Soon continuing tomorrow.