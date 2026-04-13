GEORGE TOWN, April 13 — Penang has banned the sale of toys that use medical devices such as syringes, including a product known as the “squeeze acne toy needle tube pinch music injection bubble”, due to safety risks to children.

State Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said monitoring by his team found that the toys were being sold openly in the market, including at night markets, business premises and online platforms.

“I received complaints from parents regarding the open sale of the toy, and my team conducted checks at a night market yesterday, confirming that it was indeed being sold there at RM5 per unit, complete with a syringe. It is also widely available online.

“The use of syringes in the toy raises concerns as it is categorised as a medical device subject to strict regulation. It should be registered under the Medical Device Authority, and manufacturers or importers must also be registered under the Medical Device Act 2012 (Act 737),” he said at a press conference at his office in Komtar here today.

Also present were State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen and Penang mayor Datuk A. Rajendran.

H’ng said the uncontrolled use of syringes could pose health risks such as infections and misuse, especially when involving children.

He said such needle devices must not be sold freely and are only permitted through registered and licensed parties, in addition to meeting safety standards, including sterility requirements.

He added that two local authorities, namely the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), will take strict action, including seizure and fines, against traders who fail to comply with the ban, with business licences also at risk of being revoked.

“The local authorities will conduct daily spot checks at business premises and night markets to ensure no traders are selling the toys. We will also lodge complaints with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to curb their sale online.

“These measures are taken to ensure the safety of the public, especially children, from the risks associated with the misuse of medical devices as toys,” he said.

He also urged parents and guardians not to purchase the toys online and to ensure their children do not buy them either at business premises or through online platforms. — Bernama