KUALA TERENGGANU, April 13 — The government will continue reviewing and looking for new measures to address rising prices of essential goods and fuel, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In fact, he said a meeting involving the National Security Council (MKN), focusing on security implications, and the National Economic Action Council (MTEN), addressing economic concerns, will be held tomorrow.

“We will convene again tomorrow to also explore possible actions if needed. For now, supply remains under control,” he told reporters after attending a PKR mini convention today.

Also present were Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Chang Lih Kang, and Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh.

Anwar was responding to questions on whether the government would introduce price adjustments or announce a new stimulus package as the country approaches a potentially critical period around June and July, particularly in ensuring continued diesel supply amid the global energy crisis.

Earlier, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said that intervention measures should begin immediately to prevent any supply shortages in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government has taken steps to ease the burden on the public, including maintaining the subsidised RON95 petrol price at RM1.99 per litre and providing diesel assistance for school buses.

The Ministry of Finance had previously stated that while domestic fuel prices are influenced by global market movements, the government has chosen not to fully pass on price increases to consumers. — Bernama