BARCELONA, April 13 — The government will closely monitor the progress of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 humanitarian mission to ensure the safety of all Malaysian participants in high-risk zones.

Speaking aboard the ship, while observing activists who had begun their journey in the Mediterranean Sea, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who was representing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, praised the resilience of the Malaysian delegation in facing risks for the aid mission.

“We will monitor the situation from time to time, ensuring the smooth progress and safety of all delegates who are with us,” he said, while approaching the mission participants to express the unwavering support of the government and the people of Malaysia.

Amirudin, who was accompanied by a group of lawyers from the Centre for Human Rights Research and Advocacy (CENTHRA), also offered words of encouragement to Malaysian activists and prayed that the humanitarian voyage would proceed smoothly without any disruption until it achieves its main objective.

“Once again, on behalf of Malaysians, I commend all Malaysian delegates for the sacrifices that have been made.

“We pray that our journey, which has just begun, will proceed smoothly until we are able to achieve the mission of Sumud Flotilla 2.0. The prayers of the Malaysian people are with all of you,” he said.

GSF 2.0 began its voyage from the Port of Barcelona to Gaza yesterday, with thousands of supporters from various countries gathering at Moll de la Fusta to send off the mission, which aims to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

This mission involves more than 80 vessels and around 1,000 participants from around the world, combining maritime efforts with global mobilisation on land, including legal advocacy and solidarity campaigns in various countries. — Bernama