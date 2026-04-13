KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Train services on the Kelana Jaya LRT line have resumed normal operations following an early morning disruption caused by a track switch fault at Universiti station today.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said full services were restored at 7.21am after initial repair works were completed by its engineering team.

The disruption, which occurred at about 5.57am, had affected train schedules along the line, prompting the activation of alternative train services to help passengers continue their journeys.

At around 7.10am, engineering teams completed initial rectification works and conducted system and track component tests to ensure operations met required safety standards before services were resumed.

“However, engineering and operations teams will continue to monitor train movements throughout operating hours to ensure smooth service on the Kelana Jaya line,” Rapid Rail said in a statement.

As a precautionary measure, auxiliary police officers and station staff remain stationed at platforms and concourse areas to assist in managing passenger flow at affected stations.

Rapid Rail apologised for the inconvenience caused and advised passengers to refer to its official social media channels for the latest service updates.