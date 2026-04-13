KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for projects under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in Terengganu to be implemented in a decisive, efficient and effective manner.

He said there should be no room for delays or negligence in the execution of the projects.

“The Madani Government will ensure processes are streamlined, coordination strengthened and implementation expedited so that every initiative reaches the people without bureaucratic hurdles.

“The measure of success lies in the tangible improvements experienced by the people, not merely plans on paper,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Anwar chaired the Kuala Terengganu district development meeting to review the progress of projects and implementation issues under 13MP.

He said discussions focused on key priorities for the people, including education, infrastructure, public transport, healthcare, socio-economic development and welfare, guided by a comprehensive approach rooted in the values of compassion, justice and integrity.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed hope that all planned initiatives would genuinely uplift living standards and improve the well-being of the people in Terengganu. — Bernama