MARANG, April 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for the construction project of the Terengganu Matriculation College in Bukit Payong here, with an initial allocation of RM27 million, to be expedited in order to create broader educational opportunities.

He said the move is also important to ensure that the educational facility can be utilised by students as soon as possible, in line with the government’s efforts to strengthen access to quality education nationwide.

“Applications from Terengganu for the matriculation programme have exceeded 7,000. In fact, there has been no matriculation education facility in this state, which means the need for this college cannot be disputed.

“Although the project begins with RM27 million, once completed, it will be significant (in its benefits) if we can expedite it,” he said when speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the matriculation college here today.

Also present were Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

The Terengganu Matriculation College has received an initial allocation of RM27 million and will have a capacity of up to 3,000 students, equipped with modern laboratories, student hostels as well as complete academic facilities.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government will also focus on implementing educational programmes and projects that can secure the future of the younger generation.

He said the Cabinet last month also decided that students who obtained 10 As in the recent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination would automatically be given opportunities for higher education, such as matriculation colleges.

Anwar said at the same time, the 90 per cent admission quota for Bumiputera students would be maintained.

“In this matter, the brightest children of wealthy urban families are not marginalised, while the 90 per cent quota is retained to prevent the widening gap between the rich and the poor,” he said.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister also advised the younger generation to enhance their education in research, science and technology by emulating Iran’s capabilities in these fields, enabling the country to withstand external pressures.

“The lesson from this is the strength of unity among the Iranian people and the quality of education, research, science and technology emphasised, which allows them to endure despite pressures from the world’s largest economic and military powers, namely the United States and its ally Israel,” he said. — Bernama