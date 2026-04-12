PENGKALAN HULU, April 12 — The Home Ministry (KDN) will assess fuel sales volumes at petrol stations near the country’s borders to implement enforcement measures aimed at curbing fuel smuggling.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry will get all sales data from the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to identify petrol stations near the country’s borders which recorded unreasonable sales.

“Once these sales records are shared with us, we will deploy police teams to zoom in directly on such petrol stations… it will facilitate our operations.

“If the sales volume shows extraordinarily high figures, then that will be our main target,” he said.

He said this at the press conference after a working visit and inspection of Malaysia-Thailand border control operations at the Bukit Berapit Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here today.

Also present was Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Suhaily Mohd Zain.

Yesterday, Saifuddin Nasution said the KDN would deploy police personnel to petrol stations near the country’s borders to monitor and curb fuel smuggling activities.

He said the move follows the Cabinet’s latest directive last week amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which could affect the country’s supply chain and goods prices.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the ministry will review all relevant acts to prosecute those involved in fuel smuggling and leakage.

“We will see… if it involves controlled goods, then the agency responsible for enforcing the Control of Supplies Act is KPDN.

“But if it involves smuggling of or is considered theft, it then falls under the KDN. We will, of course, apply the relevant acts,” he said.

He added that cooperation among enforcement agencies would continue to be strengthened to ensure efforts to curb subsidy leakages and safeguard the people’s welfare could be implemented effectively. — Bernama