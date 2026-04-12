KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — A Pakistani remand detainee who escaped from Sungai Buloh Prison on Thursday is believed to still be in the country.

Sungai Buloh Police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said a nationwide manhunt is under way to track down the 24-year-old suspect, Muhammad Hassan.

“The search area is still within the country,” he said in a statement today.

The man escaped from police custody at the prison parade ground at 6 pm on Thursday while getting out of a vehicle after arriving from court proceedings in Shah Alam.

The suspect, on trial for child sexual offences and immigration violations, was last seen in an orange T-shirt and black trousers.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call investigating officer Insp Muhendran Chandra at 010-4304383 or the Search and Capture hotline at 03-61401096. — Bernama