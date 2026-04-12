SIBU, April 12 — A woman was killed after the car she was driving crashed into a tree at Lorong Lanang 61, Jalan Lanang here at midnight last night.

Sibu Zone Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) chief Andy Alie said the victim, aged 46, died on the spot in the accident and her body was pinned to the driver’s seat.

He said the department received an emergency call at 12.45 am before firefighters from the Sibu Sentral station were deployed to the scene.

“The body was later handed over to police for further action,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama