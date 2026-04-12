MELAKA, April 12 — A cloud seeding operation carried out in Melaka, particularly at the Jus Dam in Jasin on April 9, has successfully produced rainfall in several targeted areas.

State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad said the operation was conducted at 1.30 pm using a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) C-130 aircraft after cloud conditions were deemed suitable.

He said rainfall data showed that Batu Berendam in Melaka Tengah recorded 28.2 millimetres (mm) of rain, while Ladang Devon in Alor Gajah received 14.5 mm.

“Although the rainfall distribution was uneven, the operation achieved its initial objective of inducing rain in the targeted areas.

“Monitoring shows that the Jus Dam is currently at a cautionary level but remains stable, and the state government would like to stress that any rise in water levels resulting from the operation will take time to be fully recorded. However, current developments indicate positive signs,” he said in a statement today.

Azhar said the state government assures that all efforts are being and will continue to be intensified to ensure that the state’s water supply remains sufficient, stable and well-managed for the well-being of the people.

He added that the government will continue to prioritise public welfare, particularly basic needs such as water supply, with close monitoring carried out from time to time.

Azhar said any additional measures, including further cloud seeding operations, will be implemented without delay if necessary.

“At the same time, he urged the people of Melaka to play their part by using water prudently and avoiding wastage.

“This is a shared responsibility in ensuring the sustainability of the state’s water resources. The state government also records its appreciation to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and all relevant agencies for their swift action, close cooperation and strong commitment in making this operation a success.

He said the state government remains committed, focused and prepared to face any eventuality, with the utmost priority being the welfare of the people. — Bernama