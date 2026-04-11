TAWAU, April 11 — A 25-year-old trainee teacher was killed in a road accident along Jalan Bandar Sri Indah here yesterday while on her way home from school, according to Sinar Harian.

The victim, Amierah Aqeelah Arbin, who was also a final-year university student, was confirmed dead at the scene at about 12pm.

According to the Malay daily, she was undergoing her teaching practicum at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Balung.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Department chief Jemishin Ujin said the department received an emergency call at 12.26pm and deployed six personnel to the scene, about 17 kilometres away.

He said the incident involved a Perodua Kenari that had skidded and veered off the road.

“A victim was removed by medical personnel before the fire team arrived. The victim was confirmed dead at the scene,” he was quoted as saying.

The victim’s remains were later handed over to police for further action, he added.