SEREMBAN, April 11 — This year’s Teachers’ Day theme, Guru Bitara, Nadi Negara (Teacher Champions, the Nation’s Pulse), reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the profession as a cornerstone of national development while nurturing a competitive and competent future generation.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh explained that the Guru Bitara concept emphasises the teacher’s role in shaping students as individuals whose futures must be carefully developed, going beyond simply identifying their potential and talents to become future leaders.

“A Guru Bitara does not merely complete the prescribed syllabus. Instead, they create meaning in every learning process, rise to challenges and lead change within the education system.

“The priority now is to produce more Guru Bitara who are knowledgeable, highly skilled, critical thinkers and of noble character,” he said during the national launch of the #terimakasihcikgu mass movement programme today.

Wong also announced that this year’s Teachers’ Day celebration will be held in Perak on May 15 and 16, with Negeri Sembilan set to host next year’s event.

He emphasised that teachers remain a vital element in the national education ecosystem, which currently serves millions of students and hundreds of thousands of educators.

“Nationwide, there are over 5.1 million students, 420,000 educators, and more than 10,251 schools. This is a vast institution. Educators play an extremely important role,” he said.

Wong said the Ministry of Education (MOE) has trained and deployed more than 53,000 new teachers nationwide from 2023 to last year. Meanwhile, the Institute of Teacher Education continues to produce quality teachers, particularly for primary schools.

Wong said today’s programme aims to actively engage parents, the community, and the private sector in school activities, while also expanding private sector collaboration to secure funding, equipment and volunteers.

He added that the campaign serves as a platform to appreciate teachers’ contributions continuously throughout the year, rather than limiting such recognition to Teachers’ Day alone. — Bernama