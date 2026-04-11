MIRI, April 11 — The federal government has been urged to reposition Sarawak’s iconic Mulu National Park and Niah National Park by upgrading their infrastructure to unlock their full tourism potential.

Miri City Council’s Tourism Development Committee chairman Councillor Sean Huang hails both national parks as world-class tourist attractions, yet they have long been constrained by inadequate facilities, limited accessibility and insufficient promotion despite their global recognition.

“Over the years, these national parks have not seen the level of development needed to match their world-class identity.

“Infrastructure remains outdated, access is limited, and promotional efforts have not been sufficiently aggressive,” he said in a statement.

Huang stressed that the federal government must take decisive steps to reposition both parks as major tourism destinations by elevating infrastructure to national standards.

He said the measures should include road connectivity, enhancing facilities, expanding accommodation options, and, most critically, establishing direct international flight links to better connect northern Sarawak with the global markets.

Huang added that both parks should be strategically promoted as key gateways to Borneo’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, leveraging their pristine ecosystems and features to attract eco-tourists and adventure travellers.

He also pointed out several Sarawakians holding key positions in the federal tourism leadership, most recognisably Miri MP Chiew Choon Man as Deputy Tourism, Art and Culture Minister.

“There is renewed hope that development priorities will begin to shift towards the state, especially in strengthening Miri’s role as tourism hub.”

Huang called for stronger collaboration between the federal and Sarawak governments to implement a comprehensive development framework, including upgrading transport infrastructure, improving hospitality standards, intensifying global promotion efforts and ensuring sustainable management of the parks.

“Repositioning Mulu and Niah national parks is not just about tourism; it is about unlocking economic opportunities for the region and placing Miri firmly on the global tourism map,” he pointed out. — The Borneo Post