JOHOR BAHRU, April 11 — The government will take intervention measures to address issues of supply and rising prices of medicines and medical devices, including exploring alternative sources of materials, following the global energy crisis.

Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said that the government’s main concern is to ensure a stable supply in order to avoid any implications on the healthcare sector.

He said that the supply for medical devices, for example, should be sourced from industries that do not use resin as their manufacturing material.

“For example, in terms of medical device manufacturing that we mentioned earlier, if previously we only relied on resin, why not we explore a polymer-based alternative,” he told reporters after officiating the Academic Excellence Ceremony and the Upgrading of the School Field at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Pelangi here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the government’s measures to address supply issues and price increases of medicines and medical devices following the global energy crisis.

Akmal Nasrullah, however, said that medical devices using materials such as polymers must obtain regulatory approval or certification to ensure they can be used in the country’s healthcare sector.

According to him, most goods, including medicines and medical devices, use fuel energy as a key input, which in turn affects their production costs.

At the same time, he said the government expects that June and July this year will be critical periods to ensure fuel supply stability in the country.

However, he said the government’s focus is also on ensuring the supply of other goods remains stable.

The Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, was previously reported to have said that the cost of medicines in Malaysia increased by around 30 to 40 per cent, while medical devices in hospitals rose by 50 to 100 per cent following the crisis.

He said the increase was due to higher logistics, transportation, and oil prices, which directly affected the pharmaceutical industry.

Short-, medium- and long-term mitigation plans are reportedly being drafted to address the impact on the pharmaceutical industry following the conflict. — Bernama