SEPANG, April 11 — Any differing views on issues questioning women’s participation in jihad should be referred to the relevant religious authorities, including the Federal Territory Mufti Department, to ensure accurate clarification in accordance with Islamic law, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan.

He said various opinions may arise within society on the matter, but the best approach is to refer to religious institutions with expertise in the field.

He added that this approach is important to preserve social harmony and avoid confusion among Muslims.

“In this matter, there are various views being expressed. We refer to the authorities, the Federal Territory Mufti Department.

“I believe that when there are differing views, there will always be those who can help resolve them and view the matter from a broader perspective,” he told reporters after the send-off ceremony for the first batch of Haj personnel here today.

He was responding to online reaction regarding the participation of several local celebrities in the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 humanitarian mission. — Bernama