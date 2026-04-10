IPOH, April 10 — A woman was among nine people, believed to be drug addicts, arrested in an operation to curb drug abuse around the Labu Kubong area, near Teluk Intan, Wednesday.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Chua Kok Lian said all nine suspects were Malaysians aged between 29 and 37.

He said that a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Hilir Perak Police Headquarters, which carried out the operation, also seized various types of drugs, including 20.48 grammes of ganja, 21.15 grammes of syabu, 2.64 grammes of heroin and 0.34 grammes of Erimin 5 pills.

“The cases are being investigated under sections 39A(1), 12(3), 6 and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chua said that offences committed under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 are punishable by two to five years in prison and between three and nine strokes of the cane upon conviction.

As such, he advised the public not to be involved in any drug abuse and trafficking activities, adding that community awareness and cooperation are crucial to ensuring peace and security.

Those with any information related to drug abuse or narcotics crimes can contact the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) via WhatsApp at 012-208 7222 or the Hilir Perak Police Headquarters at 05-629 9222. — Bernama