IPOH, April 10 — The Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 5,070 litres of subsidised diesel in a raid at Kampung Raja Hitam near Ayer Tawar early today.

Its director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the integrated operation, carried out at about 12.30am, involved enforcement officers from the Manjung branch of KPDN together with the marine police under Ops Tiris 4.0 and Ops Jeriji, following several days of intelligence gathering.

He said the raided timber and hardware premises were believed to have been used as a transit point to illegally accumulate diesel supplies before redistributing them to the industrial market.

“A man was found transferring liquid believed to be diesel from a three-tonne lorry into an intermediate bulk container (IBC).

“Further inspection revealed that the lorry had been modified with the installation of an additional fibre tank at the rear, enabling the transportation of diesel in larger quantities without authorisation,” he said in a statement.

Kamalludin said checks on documents found at the premises uncovered eight invoices, indicating that the suspect had made repeated purchases at a petrol station in Sitiawan to accumulate supplies in stages.

“The diesel collected is believed to have been stored at the location before being resold to industrial parties for profit, in breach of regulations governing controlled goods.

“Perak KPDN also seized various equipment, including a three-tonne lorry, a skid tank, two IBC tanks, two electric pumps, a fibre tank and four hoses, with the total of RM56,371.40,” he said.

He added that the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

“Investigations will also be expanded to include the petrol station suspected of supplying diesel to the suspect, including the possibility of licence revocation if found guilty,” he said. — Bernama