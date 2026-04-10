JOHOR BAHRU, April 10 — The Johor Mufti’s Department is expected to issue a fatwa regarding the teachings of a TikTok user who is being reviewed for alleged deviancy.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said that the Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAINJ) is currently conducting an investigation and research into the beliefs of the woman who uses the social media handle Ratu Nur Putri Ratu Balqis.

“Her statements seems to be deviant and misguided, so the investigation is to determine whether [her teachings] contain elements of heresy before the fatwa is issued,” he told reporters at the Johor Syariah Judicial Department’s building here today.

“JAINJ’s research division is preparing a final report to check for any deviation to the teachings. Following that, the investigation’s report will only be sent to the Johor Mufti’s Department for further action. This will take some time,” the Semerah assemblyman added.

Mohd Fared, who is also chairman of the Johor anti-heresy committee, explained that after all the processes are completed, the matter will be brought to the state’s head of Islam.

He added that JAINJ is currently working with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to monitor the case’s development.

Mohd Fared said that the woman’s social media posts, which disseminated her beliefs, have been taken down.

He added that the woman’s followers at present only consist of her children and biological brother.

“Initial investigations found that the woman’s beliefs had emerged since 2018, but no complaints were received until several new videos surfaced on March 26 this year.

“The woman’s latest postings also attracted attention as they had extreme views and claims,” he said.

On Tuesday, a 49-year-old single mother who claimed to be a teacher to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim was charged with sending obscene messages insulting Malaysian and Brunei royalty.

Nurul Huda Mohd Bajuri pleaded not guilty after the two charges were read out before Sessions Court Judge Mohd Azhar Othman.

Earlier, three individuals, including a teenage girl, were detained in Taman Saujana here to assist in investigations into TikTok content containing alleged sedition, slander, and insults against Islam, the Johor royal institution, the Johor police, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Two of the suspects were later released after agreeing to act as prosecution witnesses.