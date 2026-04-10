KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A babysitter and her mother pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here yesterday to a charge of abusing a four-year-old girl that resulted in physical injuries.

A. Saranya, 28, and R. Saroja, 64, were jointly charged, as persons having care of the child, with abusing the victim, resulting in injuries to her thigh and genital area at their residence in Jalan Pudu Impian here between February 2026 and April 3, 2026.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ravindejit Kaur suggested bail be set at RM30,000 each with one surety, however, lawyer Mohammad Arifin Abdul Wahab, representing the two accused, asked for a lower bail amount, saying Saranya is nine months pregnant and due to deliver her sixth child this month, while her mother, who is unemployed, suffers from hypertension and high cholesterol.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid allowed bail of RM15,000 each in one surety and required them to report to the nearest police station once a month and to avoid harassing the victim, the victim’s family, and prosecution witnesses.

The court set May 18 for mention of the case. — Bernama