KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Efforts to separate the roles of Attorney General (AG) and Public Prosecutor are being strengthened through engagement sessions with multiple parties, including non-governmental organisations and civil society.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, said at its second meeting yesterday, Parliament’s Special Select Committee examined various views, particularly on the appointment, termination and accountability of the Public Prosecutor

“Yesterday I chaired the second meeting of the Special Select Committee on the separation of the AG and Public Prosecutor’s roles to advance institutional reform towards greater transparency and integrity,” she said in a Facebook post.

She said engagement sessions will continue to ensure all views are considered in efforts to strengthen the nation’s justice system.

“The Madani government is committed to realising this agenda because it is crucial for strengthening public confidence,” she said. — Bernama