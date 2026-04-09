KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The World Bank Group has raised Malaysia’s economic growth forecast for 2026 to 4.4 per cent from 4.1 per cent, citing resilient domestic demand, its lead economist for Malaysia, Apurva Sanghi, said.

He said growth would be driven mainly by private consumption, underpinned by favourable labour market conditions, wage gains and government income support measures.

“We expect domestic demand to be strong this year because of favourable labour market dynamics, with real median wages rising by six per cent last year, as well as continued government support where required.

“So private consumption is definitely a key contributor to growth,” he told reporters at a briefing on Part 1 of the World Bank’s April 2026 Malaysia Economic Monitor (MEM), titled ‘Raising the Ceiling, Raising the Floor, Advancing Malaysia’s Jobs and Productivity Agenda’, today. — Bernama