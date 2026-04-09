KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A shirtless man seen chasing another individual with a chopping knife in broad daylight has spread widely on social media, after footage of the incident in Teluk Panglima Garang, Kuala Langat emerged yesterday.

The video, shared by user Farez.eysz, quickly gained traction, drawing hundreds of likes and shares as viewers reacted to the brazen nature of the attack.

In the clip, two men are seen sprinting out of a restaurant before one — bare-chested and holding a knife — runs after the other into the middle of the road.

The suspect appears visibly aggressive as he continues the pursuit in full view of passersby and nearby diners, turning a routine daytime scene into a moment of chaos.

The footage then cuts to the man being subdued on the ground by several individuals.

Despite being pinned down, he is seen struggling and attempting to break free.

Police officers arrive shortly after and are seen placing the suspect in handcuffs.

It remains unclear what triggered the altercation or whether anyone was injured.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and those with information have been urged to come forward to assist in the probe.