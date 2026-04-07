KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — A fishing outing ended in tragedy when a man drowned while his cousin survived after their boat capsized in Sungai Kubang Rotan, Kuala Kedah, yesterday afternoon.

The victim, Muhammad Zulkifli Ahmad Tarmizi, 24, from Kuala Sungai, was found drowned by fire and rescue personnel, Harian Metro reported today.

His cousin, Muhammad Zikri Mohd Izham, 26, managed to swim to the riverbank and was later taken to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah after sustaining a leg injury.

Kota Setar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Syed Basri Syed Ali said authorities received a report at 4.28pm on the incident.

He said initial information from the victim’s father indicated that the pair had left home at about 11am to fish at the river.

“Based on witness accounts, the victim is believed to have fallen into the river while fishing for toman, causing the boat they were in to lose control and capsize.

“The incident is believed to have occurred at about 4.15pm. One victim went missing before being found drowned, while the other survived after swimming to the riverbank.

“An ambulance arrived at the scene and Health Ministry personnel later confirmed the death,” he said in a statement.

Syed Basri added that firefighters located the victim at 5.19pm.

“The body was recovered at 6.15pm and taken to the forensic department at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah for further action,” he said.