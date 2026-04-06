MERSING, April 6 — All scuba diving, snorkelling, and island tour activities in the waters off Mersing have officially resumed as of last Saturday, marking the end of the North-east Monsoon season.

The Mersing District Council, via its official Facebook page MY Mersing, stated that the district’s tourism sector is now fully operational and ready to receive visitors in conjunction with the 2026 Visit Johor Year.

However, authorities emphasised that a “carrying capacity” approach will be enforced to ensure sustainable tourism. This includes limiting operations to 50 boats per day on weekdays and 70 boats during peak periods, alongside the implementation of an island rotation system.

Visitors are reminded that only approved islands may be accessed.

Tourists are also urged to engage licensed operators, wear the mandatory Mersing Tourism Operating System (MeTOS) bracelet, and maintain cleanliness to protect the marine ecosystem from pollution and damage.

A ceremony, officiated by the director of the Johor Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Nurazlin Abu Talib, was held to mark the reopening of the district’s tourism sector, drawing about 1,000 visitors.

“By understanding and respecting the concept of carrying capacity, we can not only enjoy the beauty of nature today, but also ensure that future generations will continue to experience it,” she said. — Bernama