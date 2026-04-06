MELAKA, April 6 — Melaka State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad has denied claims of water rationing in the state, as circulated on social media.

In a statement yesterday, he said water supply in Melaka remains under control, although prolonged hot weather and reduced rainfall in recent weeks have slightly affected raw water levels.

He said the state government, through the Melaka Water Regulatory Authority (BKSA) and Syarikat Air Melaka Bhd (SAMB), is implementing various measures to ensure sufficient and stable supply.

“These include optimising operations at water treatment plants, utilising existing ponds and lakes, and enhancing continuous monitoring of raw water sources,” he said.

Azhar said efforts are also being intensified to reduce water losses through leak control and improvements to the distribution system, adding that the state government remains committed to ensuring these measures are implemented continuously to safeguard water supply.

He also urged the public to use water prudently and avoid wastage, and advised consumers to obtain information only from official state government channels and refrain from spreading unverified information. — Bernama