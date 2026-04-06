KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Malaysia will begin cloud seeding operations this week as parts of the country swelter under heatwave conditions, with temperatures climbing as high as 40°C in some areas.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said the operations, led by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), will run from today until April 9 in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

The effort will focus on major dams in Perak, Kedah, Perlis and Johor, with the aim of sustaining water supply for both domestic use and agriculture amid the ongoing hot spell.

“As of April 5, Kota Setar in Kedah has recorded Level 2 (heatwave) conditions, with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 37°C to 40°C for at least three consecutive days,” he said in a statement today.

Several other states — including Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Perak, Pahang and Johor — are currently under Level 1 alert, with temperatures ranging between 35°C and 37°C over the same period.

Kurup said the cloud seeding operations are intended to boost water levels in key reservoirs while also helping to moisten ecosystems.

“The primary objective of the operation is to increase water levels at strategic dams and provide moisture to ecosystems, reducing the risk of forest and peatland fires,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the success of such operations is not guaranteed and depends heavily on favourable weather conditions.

Cloud seeding requires the presence of cumulonimbus clouds and low wind speeds to be effective, with MetMalaysia’s technical team set to monitor atmospheric conditions closely to determine optimal target areas.

Kurup also urged the public to take precautions during the hot weather, including limiting outdoor activity during peak daytime hours, staying hydrated and using protective gear such as hats or umbrellas.

“They are also urged to use water prudently and avoid open burning. Updates on the weather situation can be obtained via the myCuaca application or MetMalaysia’s official website,” he said.