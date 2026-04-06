PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — The government has outlined three key measures to strengthen Bumiputera economic resilience, particularly in addressing global uncertainties arising from the prolonged geopolitical conflict in West Asia.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the approach calls for firmer, faster and more targeted action through three measures, namely immediate and comprehensive assessment, targeted high-impact interventions, and firm, accountable implementation.

He said under the immediate and comprehensive assessment approach, all Bumiputera-mandated agencies are required to evaluate the impact across critical sectors such as food and agro, construction and logistics.

“This conflict is exerting direct pressure on the global economy, and Malaysia is not spared, with uncertainties in commodity prices, supply chain disruptions and rising logistics costs continuing to drive inflation.

“More concerning is that Bumiputera entrepreneurs are now facing rising operating costs and increasingly evident cash flow challenges,” he said.

He said this in a statement after chairing the Bumiputera Economic Council Steering Committee (JPMEB) Meeting No. 1/2026, which focused on strategic measures to strengthen Bumiputera economic resilience.

As chairman of the committee, Ahmad Zahid said under the targeted and high-impact intervention approach, the government will enhance support through flexible financing, cost incentives, strengthening local supply chains and leveraging domestic resources to reduce external dependence.

“There is no room for delays. All measures must be implemented immediately with close monitoring and periodic reporting.

“Every agency is responsible for ensuring that these interventions reach the implementation stage and deliver significant impact to Bumiputera entrepreneurs,” he said.

At the same time, he said medium- and long-term efforts will be driven through digitalisation, strengthening youth entrepreneurship, expanding access to financing and exploring new markets.

“We must go beyond short-term responses. I also stress the need for more effective coordination among ministries, agencies, government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) to ensure initiatives are impactful and not overlapping,” he said.

He said the current challenges represent not just a crisis to be managed but a turning point that calls for bold restructuring.

“This is an opportunity to build a more self-reliant, resilient and competitive Bumiputera economy for the future,” he said.

He also called on all parties, including the government, institutions, industry and economic players, to move as one team.

“In today’s uncertain global environment, we cannot rely solely on external strengths. We must strengthen our internal foundations to be more structured, resilient and capable of creating our own value,” he said. — Bernama