BAGAN DATUK, April 5 — The government is making every effort to find solutions to address the pressures arising from the impact of the global energy crisis following the conflict in West Asia, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the commitment included convening weekly meetings with industry leaders through the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) to provide briefings and input to council members, as well as to discuss possible solutions.

“And their views are taken into account in the measures to be implemented by the government. Likewise, daily briefings are being held ‘live’, and we hope all information can be conveyed to the people,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister of rural and regional development.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration last night, he said all parties must not remain in their comfort zones and should be prepared to face the ongoing crisis.

The Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration hosted by the Bagan Datuk MP drew about 14,000 visitors.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Majlis Amanah Rakyat chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki. — Bernama