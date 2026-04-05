KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Parts of northern Malaysia are baking under escalating heat conditions, with Kota Setar in Kedah continuing to record Level 2 heatwave status as temperatures climb as high as 40°C.

According to The New Straits Times, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the district has been experiencing sustained daily maximum temperatures ranging between 37°C and 40°C, placing it in the “heatwave” category.

Elsewhere, early morning readings at 6am showed eight areas under Level 1 (Alert), with temperatures expected to peak between 35°C and 37°C.

These include Perlis and several districts across Kedah — Kuala Muda, Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Pendang, Padang Terap, Sik and Baling — signalling widespread heat stress across the northern peninsula.

Similar alert-level conditions have also been recorded in parts of Perak, Kelantan, Pahang and Johor, including Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kuala Krai, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Machang, Maran, Jerantut and Segamat.

MetMalaysia said the hot spell is expected to persist for at least three consecutive days, raising concerns over prolonged exposure and heat-related health risks.

The department advised the public to stay updated on daily heatwave conditions via its official website as temperatures continue to surge.